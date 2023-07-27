Kalakshetra row: Police files 250-page chargesheet

CHENNAI: The police on Thursday filed a 250-page chargesheet in the sexual harassment case in a District Court filed by Kalakshetra Foundation’s Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts (RDCFA) students after the women's police interrogated more than 50 students and collected details on the case.

On March 30, the students held a protest inside the campus alleging that four accused professors -- Hari Padman, Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath at the institute had been sexually harassing them for the past ten years and demanded the dismissal of the teachers concerned.

A woman alumnus of the institute, who had discontinued her studies in 2019 filed a complaint at the All Women Police, Adyar against suspended faculty member Hari Padman. A detailed inquiry was conducted into the complaint and Hari Padman was booked under sections 354A (sexual harassment) 509 (use of words, gestures, or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the T.N. Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Two days later on April 3 this year, Hari Padman was arrested by the police in the early hours and was remanded to judicial custody. He was granted bail by the IX Metropolitan Magistrate Court at the Saidapet court complex on June 6.