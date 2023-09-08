Kalakshetra Foundation violates MHC orders, says students

CHENNAI: The Kalakshetra Foundation violated Madras High Court (MHC) order by terminating the teachers, who supported the students in sexual harassment complaints.

The students and Kalakshetra Foundation must come up with suggestions to make amendments to be made in the safety policy to instill confidence among the students, observed Justice N Seshasayee while hearing the case.

Further, the judge posted the matter to September 13 for further hearing.

Kalakshetra students moved the MHC to objecting that the director of Kalakshetra, Revathi Ramachandran should not be included in the committee constituted to investigate the alleged sexual complaints against the teachers.

The Additional Advocate General A R L Sundaresan for the Kalakshetra contended that safety policies were formulated for the protection of students in Kalakshetra Institute.

The counsel for the students contended that the Kalakshetra Foundation invited accused persons to a recent function organised by the foundation.

Further, the Kalakshetra violated the MHC order by terminating teachers, who supported the students who raised sexual harassment issues.