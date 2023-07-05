Kalakshetra Foundation invites applications for faculty posts

Begin typing your search...

This comes after the institution dismissed Professor Hari Padman and initiated action against several faculties on allegations ofsexual harassment

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 July 2023 5:07 AM GMT
Amid the recent controversies and chaos, the Rukmani Devi College of Fine Arts run by the Kalakshetra Foundation on Wednesday invited applications for the post of faculty in Vocal, Veena and Mirudangam departments on 'Contract basis'.

This comes after the institution dismissed Professor Hari Padman and initiated action against several faculties on allegations of sexual harassment raised by the students.

"Applications are invited for the Faculty positions in Vocal, Veena and Mirudangam purely on 'contract basis' for one year extendable as per requirement. Selected candidates will be empaneled and offer issued based on actual requirements," said a notification issued by the Foundation.

"For details of eligibility and procedure for submitting applications, visit www.kalakshetra.in . Application should reach the Director, Kalakshetra Foundation, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai on or before July 14, 2023," it added.

