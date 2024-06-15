Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital benefits thousands of patients in a year

CHENNAI: The Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy has benefitted thousands of lives in a year, said health minister Ma Subramanian on the anniversary event of the hospital on Saturday.

As many as 2.21 lakh outpatients, and 63,505 inpatients have been treated at the hospital so far. About 2,179 surgeries, 521 angiograms, 6,968 dialysis and more than 7.72 lakh laboratory tests have been performed in a year at the hospital. As many as 7,247 CT Scans, 2,004 endoscopy procedures and 10,168 x-ray and 17,349 ECHO procedures have been done at the hospital.

The hospital constructed at a cost of Rs 240.54 crores and state-of-the-art equipment at a cost of Rs 146.52 crores has about 1,000 beds. The hospital has various specialities including Cardiology, Pulmonology, Neurology, Oncology, Neurosurgery and Gastroenterology that have helped to save the lives of many individuals.

"The specialties include emergency medicine, anesthesiology and intensive care provide exclusive care to the patients. Besides this, the diagnostic and supportive facilities such as Central Laboratory, Blood Bank, X-ray, CT scans and Cath lab are also available at the hospital, " said the minister.

The state-of-the-art 1.5 Tesla Auto MRI- Double Balloon Endoscopy facilities have been started at the hospital and the cardiac cath lab has also been brought to the use of the public.

Talking about the use of pay wards, the minister said that about 70 rooms with air conditioning facility are available for public use.

Pay wards equipped with separate bath and toilets with hot water facilities, modern intensive care unit bed, oxygen monitor equipment, small cot facility for accompanying relative and nurse call system are available at the hospital.

He said that compared to a private hospital, the fee of is very low as rooms as available for Rs 1,200 and deluxe room are available for Rs 2,000.

He also added that life saving surgeries have been performed across various specialities at the modular operating theaters of the hospital.