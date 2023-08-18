Kalaignar centenary marathon - 2023 sets world record

CHENNAI: Kalaignar centenary marathon - 2023 sets the world record for the largest running race series on August 6. A total of 65,762 people participated in the marathon held in Chennai this year and the Guinness website has officially recognised the event as a record, state health minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday.

The record attempt consisted of three marathon races - 5 Km, 10 km and 21 km. People from all walks of life and of all ages participated in the race series. It is noted that an 88 year old man who ran the 10 Km stretch.

The marathon started at around 4 am from Karunanidhi memorial and ended by 8 am at Island grounds. A total of Rs 3.42 crore of registration fee collected for the marathon and was handed over to the Royapettah Government General Hospital to construct a cancer ward. "This is a proud moment for marathon runners in the state as the event has now entered the Guiness book of records," Subramanian said.