Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus to issue monthly tickets passes from today

CHENNAI: Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) has announced to issue monthly ticket sales from today, February 2024.



According to a Daily Thanthi report, Municipal Transport Corporation's (MTC) Managing Director Albie John Varghese has announced that the monthly discount ticket sales will be operational from today at Kilambakkam bus terminus and tickets will be issued from 1st to 13th of every month.

He added that Rs 1,000 travel card for discretionary travel, monthly travel concession card, 50% student concession travel card and free travel card for senior citizens will be available today onwards.

The newly inaugurated Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) has been built on a grand scale to reduce traffic congestion in Chennai, had started functioning from December 30.

From this station, buses ply to Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindugul districts.