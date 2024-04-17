Kala Sampada celebrates Subramania Bharati, Andal

CHENNAI: A former student of Kalakshetra, Premnath, established The Rukminidevi Natyakshetra Foundation in Mogappair in 1997. Inspired by Rukmini Devi Arundale, the founder of Kalakshetra, and her systematic approach to art, Premnath aimed to bring quality art education to areas that typically lacked such opportunities. While places like Mylapore, Adyar, Mambalam, and Ashok Nagar were often the focus of art and culture, Premnath recognised the potential to benefit children in areas like Mogappair. With a dedicated focus on this goal, he founded The Rukminidevi Natyakshetra Foundation, aiming to provide accessible art education to all.



“In 2022, we inaugurated our new campus, beautifully designed by Benny Kuriakose. Following their regular school hours, children come to us to pursue their interests and learn whatever they desire. Our curriculum focuses on Bharatanatyam, Carnatic music, painting, and instrumental music as part-time diploma programs for school children," shares Premnath.





The school, now in its 27th year, is gearing up to host its annual art festival - 20th Kala Sampada - scheduled to take place on two days, April 18 and April 21 at Kalakshetra in Thiruvanmiyur. "On April 18, we present ‘Nam Nadu Nam Bhandham – Bharathiyum Bharathamum’ – a dance music performance by our students that blends Bharatanatyam with the verses of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati. This production aims to capture the spirit of our nation, its culture, and its rich heritage. Not only do our students showcase their talents and dedication, but they also have the opportunity to explore and experiment with Rukmini Devi's ideologies. The music compilation is by Radha Venkatraman, while I have choreographed the dance," Premnath adds.



On April 21, a captivating dance drama titled 'Andal Puranam' will be staged. "Andal is an integral figure in the growth of Tamil literature, her life and poems have inspired many. The production will narrate the story of Andal, her devotion to Lord Vishnu, and her contributions to Tamil literature," explains Premnath.