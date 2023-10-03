Kakkalur residents seek repair to damaged road, proper lights

CHENNAI: Poorly lit Kakkalur-Aranvoyal Kuppam road is giving chills to two-wheeler riders as the road is in damaged state and movement of heavy vehicles increased owing to the newly constructed railway bridge.

K Raghavendra Bhat, a resident of Kakkalur, said that the construction works of a railway bridge on Kakkalur-Aranvoyal Kuppam was completed five months ago. “But the bridge is yet to be officially inaugurated. However, motorists use the bridge to avoid taking a detour of 7 kilometres. Though lights are provided on the bridge and the road where the bridge ends on Aranvoyal Kuppam side is wider, the road starts to become narrower after a few hundred metres. The entire stretch of the road is completely battered by heavy vehicles,” he said.

Earlier, there was a railway gate to cross the track and during the construction works, motorists were put into hardships by making them drive 7 kilometres.

He added that as the bridge connects Avadi to Thirumazhisai and Sriperumbudur, heavy vehicles use the road frequently. “There is no space and light even for two-wheelers to safely pass the heavy vehicles. Vehicles plying to Kakkalur industrial estate also adds to heavy vehicles’ movement,” he said.

Raghavendra Bhat urged the authorities to install sufficient lights on the road apart from repairing it.

“The bridge should be officially opened so that the rectification works can be carried out,” he opined.

When asked, an official concerned assured that the measures will be taken to install lights and repair the damaged road connecting Aranvoyal Kuppam and Kakkalur.