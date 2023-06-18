Juvenile among six arrested for smuggling ganja; 28.3 kg seized

CHENNAI: City Police have seized about 28.3 kg of ganja and arrested six persons including a juvenile in three separate incidents, involving smuggling of ganja in the city since Friday.

In Virugambakkam, a police team received a tip-off about the movement of ganja, prompting intensified vehicle checks in the area. During an early morning vehicle check on Saturday at Kaliamman Koil street, the police arrested the three attempting to evade the checks. Upon inspection, the police discovered 25 kg of ganja in their possession. The trio, identified as A Rahul (22), B Prashanth (25), and P Hemanth (26), was subsequently arrested. Investigations revealed that they had smuggled it from Puducherry.

In Mogappair, J J Nagar police arrested K Saran (21), who was allegedly caught smuggling ganja on his two wheeler near Padi Pudhu Nagar on Friday evening. Police found 2.15 kgs of ganja from his vehicle and seized it. They added that Saran is a history-sheeter and has 10 cases against him including ganja peddling cases.

In Pulianthope, police conducted searches near the Kannikapuram railway station based on a tip off and found two persons selling ganja. The arrested people were identified as K Illavarasan (30) and a 17-year-old boy and seized 1.15 kgs of ganja from them. Police said the juvenile has five cases against him including a murder case. While the five men have been remanded in judicial custody, the juvenile has been sent to a government observation home.