Justice SV Gangapurwala sworn-in as Chief Justice of Madras HC

CHENNAI: Justice SV Gangapurwala has sworn in as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court at Rajbhavan, Chennai on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice.

The outgoing acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court S Vaidhyanathan, Cabinet Ministers Durai Murugan, minister Regupathy, Udhayanidhi Stalin, KKSSR Ramachandran, M Subramaniam and Sekar Babu, the outsted AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Pannerselvam, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, officials of Madras High court marked their presence during the ceremony.

After the approval of President Droupadi Murmu, Justice Gangapurwala became a new Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, which was recommended by the Supreme court Collegium. With this appointment the vacant position as a Chief Justice of Madras High court, left after Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari who attained superannuation in September last year, has repleted almost after nine months.

Previously Justice Duraiswamy, Justice T Raja and presently Justice Vaidyanathan have been serving as the acting Chief Justice.

Justice Gangapurwala was born in Maharashtra in 1962. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court in 2010, and later he was appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the same court in 2022.

He is also a keen sportsman played lawn tennis at National level and has represented Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar Marthwada University six times and captained it twice in All India University Tournament along with playing basketball at State level as well.