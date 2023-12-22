Justice N Anand Venkatesh to hear cases against MP/MLAs after a break

CHENNAI: Justice N Anand Venkatesh going to hear all the six suo motu cases against incumbent ministers and former ministers, as the portfolio to hear cases related to MP/MLAs re-assigned to him after 3 months.

The master of the roster, Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala had given back the portfolio to hear cases against MP/MLAs to Justice N Anand Venkatesh, after 3 months break as he was sitting in Madurai bench from October.

As per the regular reshuffle procedure follows in the Madras High Court, that every three months the portfolios of judges would change.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who initiated suo motu criminal revisions against the discharge of ministers and former ministers including, K Ponmudy, KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, I Periyasamy, O Panneerselvam and B Valarmathi, will hear the cases from January 3, after the Christmas vacation.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh hit the headlines for reopening the graft cases against the politicians, now the portfolio to hear the MP/MLA cases, re-assigned to him all eyes will be on the MP , MLA special court.