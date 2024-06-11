Justice N Anand Venkatesh feels faint in court, returns to work at noon after treatment

CHENNAI: Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court, well-known for initiating a series of suo motu criminal revisions against ministers and a former Chief Minister of the state, reportedly experienced discomfort and uneasiness during a court hearing on Monday.

On Tuesday at around 11 am, the judge felt uneasy while hearing the day's cases. While attempting to get up to leave to his chamber, he experienced dizziness.

Court staff and advocates present in the hall reached out to aid him.

Subsequently, an in-house doctor treated Justice Venkatesh and advised him to take rest.

However, the judge returned to the court for the afternoon session at 2.15 pm and heard the rest of the cases listed before him.

"I'm feeling much better now; it seems to be food poisoning. The female staff here took good care of me, just like a mother would do," the judge said.