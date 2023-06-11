Jumper fault caused outage during Shah's airport arrival: Tangedco

CHENNAI: The sudden power outage in parts of South Chennai on Saturday night at the time of the arrival of Home Minister Amit Shah has led to a war of words between the BJP and DMK. However, Tangedco clarified that the power outage was due to a jumper fault on a transmission line.

BJP supporters resorted to protest outside the Chennai airport following a power outage alleging that the power supply was stopped intentionally during the home minister's visit.

"As Union Home Minister Amit Shah exited Chennai Airport, there was a sudden power cut off in both stretches of the (GST) road. The power was resumed after almost half an hour. This looks planned and deliberate attempt and should be seriously investigated. Shame on DMK govt!, " Vanathi Srinivasan, national president BJP's women wing and MLA representing Coimbatore South tweeted.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan dismissed the allegation saying that the BJP was playing politics over the power outage issue. Due to the high demand for power owing to summer heat, the power outages happen and it is not intentional, he said.

A senior Tangedco official attributed the power supply interruption outside Chennai airport to a fault in transmission lines connected to Porur Substation. "A jumper cut in the 25th tower of 230KV line to Porur Substation had interrupted supply in Porur, Virgambakkam, Kovur, St Thomas Mount between 9.34 -10.12 pm on June 10. Alternate feeder supply availed for normalisation, " the official added.

The official said that the power interruption should not be unnecessarily politicised. "The power supply to the city's airport is not affected as it is connected to the Alandur substation, " the official noted.