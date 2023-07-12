Judicial custody of Senthilbalaji extended till July 26

CHENNAI: Chennai sessions court Principal Judge S Alli once again extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji till July 26, in (the Prohibition of Money Laundering Act) PMLA case.

Senthilbalaji was produced before principal judge Alli on Wednesday through video conference (VC) as he was hospitalized. Subsequently, the principal judge extended his judicial custody term till July 26, 2023.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Minister Senthilbalaji on June 14 in connection with PMLA - cash for jobs case.

Later, the same day Judge Alli visited the hospitalized Senthilbalaji and subjected him to Judicial custody till June 28. The ED approached the judge and requested custodial interrogation, accepting this the judge granted 8 days of police custody. However, ED submitted a memo before the principal judge that they couldn't interrogate Senthilbalaji as he is hospitalized.

On June 28 when Senthilbalaji's judicial custody expired, he was produced before the sessions court through VC and the judge extended his judicial custody till July 12.

Now, once again his judicial custody was extended for another 14 days until July 26.