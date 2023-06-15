Judgment on 3 petitions involving Senthilbalaji today

CHENNAI: Sessions Court principal Judge S Alli to hear a verdict on the Enforcement Directorate's plea to detain and interrogate Minister Senthilbalaji will be delivered today (June 15) morning. Following that, other petitions, including bail, will be taken into consideration, stated the judge.

On behalf of the ED, Deputy Director Karthik Desari, the Investigation Officer, had earlier filed petitions in the court seeking permission to detain Senthilbalaji for 15 days and to transfer him from Omanturar Government Hospital to Kauvery Hospital.

The judge ordered that Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the ED sleuths in an illegal money transfer case, be sent to judicial custody for 15 days.

Minister is now being treated at Omandurar government hospital after he complained of chest pain.