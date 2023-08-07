Begin typing your search...

Journalist collapses and dies near Omni bus stand in Koyambedu

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Aug 2023 4:54 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-07 17:26:52.0  )
Representative image (File)

CHENNAI: Journalist R Lenin working in ETV Bharat was found dead near Omni bus stand in Koyambedu on Monday.

Koyambedu CMBT police were informed about a man, in his late thirites, lying unconscious outside the entrance of Omni bus terminus in Koyambedu around 6 pm.

A police team led by sub inspector Saravanan secured Lenin and moved him to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead due to a suspected heart attack.

Police then moved his body to Kilpauk Medical College for autopsy. Lenin had worked as a reporter in leading English dailies including DT Next, New Indian Express, Deccan Chronicle.

He was currently working for E TV Bharat as senior reporter. Lenin during his stint as reporter covered politics, environment, and transport. A native of Aranthangi belongs to Pudhukottai district and worked in Chennai as full-time journalist.

He is survived by his parents. Condolences poured in for the deceased from Chennai Press Club and other journalists.

