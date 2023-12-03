Jingle all the clay: Pottery Kaari brings festive cheer

CHENNAI: As a ceramic artiste, Rezina K finds her life rewarding. Despite beginning her career as a software engineer, Rezina has now discovered inspiration in pottery. “During my childhood, I loved exploring different forms of creativity. Unlike a software job, where life can feel like a constant pursuit of happiness, I now live life at my own pace. My passion for pottery led me to take a professional course while still working in software. Eventually, the allure of pottery became irresistible, and I decided to quit my job to fully dedicate myself to ceramic art,” says the artiste.





A 30-year-old traditional acupuncture healer, cook, and proud mother to two-year-old Rihan, Rezina went on to mould her way to establishing Pottery Kaari, her little ceramic studio.



“Pottery Kaari wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of my family. When I was uncertain about leaving my software job and venturing into pottery full-time, my family, especially my husband, wholeheartedly believed in me. Their encouragement and insistence played a crucial role in my decision to embark on my Pottery Kaari journey,” Rezina says.

Pottery Kaari’s core collection ranges from everyday drinkware including mugs and cups, and serveware which includes small and medium-sized ceramic bowls and plates. The pottery artiste also finds joy in creating distinctive festive decor pieces. “Each piece reflects my mood. I am inspired by patterns in nature and these elements are reflected in my handmade products. For me, each piece of pottery is a work of art, and I take pride in the time taken to slowly carve and create each one of them,” adds Rezina.





With Christmas just around the corner, the artiste has created ornaments for the Christmas tree, Christmas-themed mugs, and winter cottages-charming tea light houses.



“I enjoy creating Christmas edition ceramic artworks. Creating the winter cottages involves rolling clay, cutting shapes with templates, and allowing them to dry for half a day. Subsequently, I assemble the house walls, letting them dry for a week before the bisque firing process. After bisque firing, I apply glaze to the tiny houses, followed by a nine-hour glaze firing. Once they cool down the next day, the winter cottages are ready to be illuminated with tea lights,” she explains.