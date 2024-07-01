Jewels and cash worth Rs 2 crore stolen from stock trader’s house in Chennai's MRC Nagar; ex-driver detained

CHENNAI: Police are investigating a complaint from a city-based stock trader who alleged that 250 sovereigns of gold jewellery and 10 kg of silver, Rs 25 lakh cash were stolen from his apartment in MRC Nagar.

Police have detained the stock trader’s former driver, who was terminated from his employment recently, for questioning. The complainant, L Gopalakrishnan (40), lived with his family at an apartment complex in MRC Nagar.

His driver, a 35-year-old man from Ashok Nagar, was employed with the stock trader for the last ten years and was terminated from service last Thursday due to his alleged ‘suspicious’ behaviour. Meanwhile, Gopalakrishnan who realised that the key to his safe was missing hired a technician to open the safe and found that the valuables were missing.

The man filed a complaint with Foreshore Estate police naming his former driver as a suspect. According to the complainant, the value of the missing articles is worth about Rs 2 crore. Further investigations are on.