Jeweller attacked for tipping cops about extortion gang; 3 arrested

CHENNAI: The City Police on Saturday arrested three who allegedly attacked a jewellery store owner in Old Washermanpet for tipping off the police about the gang extorting money from business houses in the locality. Babu Lal of Ennore runs a jewellery store in Netaji Nagar, Old Washermanpet. On Thursday night a three men gang barged into his shop and started attacking Babu Lal with weapons.

Babu Lal had to go under the shelves to save himself from the attack. The gang fled the scene after executing the attack in the presence of customers. The jewellery store owner, who got admitted to a hospital for treatment, filed a complaint with the local police. CCTV footage of the attack inside the jewellery store was obtained by the police team which helped them zero in on the suspects.

On Saturday, police arrested Ramkumar, Suryah and Muni from a hideout in Ennore. Investigations revealed that one of their accomplices had demanded money from Babu Lal and when he denied, he issued death threats. Based on Babu Lal’s complaint, Police had arrested him. Enraged over the complaint, his associates ransacked Babu Lal’s shop and attacked him. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

