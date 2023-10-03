Jayakumar meets protesting teachers at DPI

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar met the teachers, who have been protesting for the last five days demanding equal pay for equal work, on the premises of DPI campus on Tuesday to extend the party's support to them.

The former minister along with party functionaries reached the DPI campus and sat along with the protesting teachers and their family members.

He listened to the demands of the teachers, who have been demanding the government to honour their poll promise of implementing equal pay for equal work, regularising the temporary teachers and appointing the candidates who cleared Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).

Jayakumar, after listening to their demands, said that the AIADMK party would extend their support to the teachers and their cause.