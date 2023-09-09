IYC unit of TNCC take out rally for Manipur

CHENNAI: The youth wing of the state Congress unit on Saturday took out a rally in the city in protest of the union government failing to control the violence in Manipur.

Members of the Tamil Nadu unit of Indian Youth Congress took out the protest rally from Kamarajar Hall in Teynampet to his memorial house on Tirumalaipillai salai in T Nagar.

IYC members carrying placards reading "Save Manipur" and waving the Congress flag sloganned against the union government and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the north eastern state which has been torn by ethnic violence for over 100 days during which at least 160 people were killed.

The rallying IYC members charged the Modi led BJP regime with fuelling the ethnic conflict and protecting Manipur chief minister Biren Singh to advance its electoral interests.