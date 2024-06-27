It's time for Chennai's 16th Rainbow Pride March; check details here

CHENNAI: The 16th Rainbow Pride March by the LGBTQIA+ community will take place this Sunday at 3:30 pm in the city at the Rajarathinam Stadium, Egmore.

The tradition of the self-respect parade in Chennai started way back in 2009 at Marina Beach and continues to pulls massive crowds from the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.

The Pride march is set to commence at Rajarathnam Stadium and will end at Pantheon Road. And after the walk, various sets of performances will take place at the end point.

And as the buzz around the event is growing, a pre-Pride Queer Cultural Fest has been planned by Tamil Nadu Rainbow Coalition which will take place this Saturday at the Community Hall in Aminjikarai.

This event consists of various music and dance performances celebrating Pride starting from 5:30 pm and going on up to 9:30 pm.