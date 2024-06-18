IT worker killed in road accident on Mambakkam main road

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old techie was killed in a road accident on Mambakkam main road on Monday night after his bike was hit by a concrete mixer truck.

The deceased was identified as Saravanan, an IT professional. He lived at an apartment at Madurapkkam near Medavakkam. On Monday night, around 11 pm, Saravanan was riding back home after work when he met with the accident.

Police said that a concrete mixer truck which was trailing Saravanan's two wheeler had attempted to overtake and in the process, the rear wheels of the truck brushed against Saravanan's bike, which resulted in his fall.

Passerby who noticed the incident rushed to the biker's aid and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Police said that the deceased had suffered injuries on his head. Pallikaranai Police recovered Saravanan's body and sent it to Chromepet government hospital for post mortem.

The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene fearing mob justice.

Police have seized the truck and are investigating.