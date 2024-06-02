IT worker arrested for sexual assault on 3.5 year old child in North Chennai

CHENNAI: Police on Sunday arrested a 33-year-old man, a staff in an IT company under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act for the alleged sexual assault of a three and half year old girl child at his home in North Chennai.

The accused was identified as Vinoth Kumar. Police said that he is employed at an IT firm in Thiruvanmiyur. The victim is the daughter of the accused's neighbours.

Since both the parents had to leave early for work, they left the child in the care of the neighbours, when Vinoth had allegedly sexually assaulted the child.

On Saturday, the child complained to her mother of stomach pain after which the parents enquired the child and learnt about the neighbour's behaviour.

The parents filed a complaint with Thiruvottiyur All Women Police Station (AWPS). Police arrested Vinoth on Sunday after investigations.

In another incident, a small time film producer, Mohammed Ali (33) was arrested by the Ambattur AWPS for sexual abuse of one of his staff.

The accused had allegedly cheated the 28-year-old woman by suppressing the fact that he was married and then sexually abused her in the guise of a relationship.

He further made her abort the child by giving her abortion pills by telling her they were health supplements.

Both the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.