IT raids at Congress MP candidate Vaithilingam's sister's house in Puducherry

According to reports, five IT officials are raiding the house, whereas Vaithilingam is campaigning in and around Karaikal areas.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 April 2024 1:21 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-13 13:26:48.0  )
IT raids at Congress MP candidate Vaithilingams sisters house in Puducherry
CHENNAI: Income-tax department is raiding at Congress MP Candidate Vaithilingam's sister's house at Elango Nagar in Puducherry.

It is to be noted that a few days earlier also IT raided at BJP MP Candidate Namachivayams relative's house and Namachivayams supporters' houses.

There were complaints received from Puducherry for cash and gift issued for the election, to which the raids have been initiated.

Sources also stated that same officials who raided Namachivayams relative's house are now raiding Vaithialingams sister's house.

