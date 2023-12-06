It is very unfortunate to see Chennai like this, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday said that it is very unfortunate to see Chennai reeling under this kind of rain, time and again.

"We have rescued so many people till midnight. Without having any power, just with ordinary citizens' support, BJP is doing its part. It is very unfortunate to see Chennai reeling under rains again and again, " Annamalai said while addressing media after reviewing the situation at Velachery, Saidapet and other inundated areas of Chennai.

Slamming both the Dravidian majors, Annamalai said, "There is a systemic failure and for the past 45 years, this is the story of Chennai. Politicians keep promising but they have all failed. Political will is very short-sighted, it is not long term. We won't talk about it now but after 3, 4 days from now, once the situation improves. We want people to look at alternatives now."

"For the last three days, the primary focus of BJP cadres and leaders has been to rescue people and give them relief materials. Once this is over, we have got some hard questions for the ruling DMK for messing up the whole process, " Annamalai added, alluding to the mismanagement of the flood-like situation in Chennai by the state government.

Along with BJP workers, Annamalai also distributed food and other essential items, relief materials to the people.