Issues in electoral roll will be rectified after polls: DEO Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: With several residents alleging that their names are missing from the electoral roll, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner and district election officer J Radhakrishnan assured that the issues will be rectified after the elections are over as corrections could not be made on the poll day.

After casting his vote in Thiruvanmiyur, Radhakrishnan said that polling is peaceful.

"Polling was delayed in some booths due to machine glitches. We have appointed 2 software engineers for each of the assembly segments in Chennai. Machines have been fixed and polling has commenced in all the booths," he added.

Explaining about women's role in conducting the elections, Radhakrishnan said that of the total polling personnel, around 57 per cent personnel are women.

As many as 1,461 polling booths are completely manned by female personnel.

"Chennai's turnout was lower than the national average last time. So, voters should come forward to vote," he requested.