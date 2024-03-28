'Issue 10 yr-valid passport to Karthi Chidambaram', MHC directs Passport authority

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) directed the Regional Passport Authority to issue a passport with a validity of ten years to the Member of Parliament (MP), Karthi P. Chidambaram.

Karthi Chidambaram had moved the HC, seeking to direct the RPA to issue a 10-year valid passport.

The case was listed before Justice Anita Sumanth.

According to the petitioner, due to the political vendetta that he was named in the INX media case with CBI probing and Directorate of Enforcement (ED) also booked a case. However, in 2018 the Delhi HC granted interim protection by staying the proceedings against him with the imposing condition of handing over his passport to ED, said the petitioner.

Even though the petitioner held a valid passport till March 5, 2024, the RPA only provided passports to him with only one year of validity, since 2021 by saying that he is facing a criminal probe, said the petitioner.

In January this year, the RPA sent a communication to the petitioner stating to apply for a fresh passport as his passport is set to expire on March 5 and asked to apply online, said the petitioner.

After receiving the letter, Karthi applied online, seeking to re-issue the passport. To avoid the issuance of a one-year validity passport, the petitioner approached the HC, seeking to direct the RPA to issue a regular 10-year validity passport.

Senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for the petitioner, stated that there was no material evidence to prove that the petitioner was not entitled to hold a 10-year validity passport. False cases were slapped against the petitioner due to political motives, and as a Parliamentarian, he had to be with the people to perform his duties and function, submitted the counsel.

The petitioner had no intention to leave the country; his travel was regulated by the Criminal court, as he had to obtain permission to leave the country from the Criminal court each time, he added and he sought a 10-year valid passport.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan appeared for RPA and opposed the submission on the grounds that no person who is facing any criminal case in India is entitled to a passport with a validity of more than one year as per the 25th August 1993 notification. Further, it was submitted that the petitioner is not entitled to a 10-year valid passport.