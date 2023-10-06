ISRO group director inaugurates three-day tech fest in VIT

CHENNAI: The three-day tech fest, named TechnoVIT 23, has begun in VIT campus in Chennai on Thursday. Launching the fest, UR Rao Satellite Centre - ISRO group director, Jeyanthi Rajesh said, “ISRO successfully completed 260 projects and launched 424 satellites in partnership with 34 nations.

The successful recent launches of Chandrayaan-3 and the Aditya-L1 satellite for Sun-related research is also a great achievement for ISRO.” She also talked about ISRO’s future plan to launch astronauts into orbit, highlighting the organisation’s continued dedication to both national development and space research. The event saw technology lovers and visionaries.

The Guest of Honour, Jose Raj, Senior Vice President and Head of HR at Worldline Global, noted that all sectors in India are witnessing growth with the technological developments. He emphasised the importance of students developing their skills and praised VIT for its efforts in enhancing students’ capabilities. One of the highlights of the event was a captivating robot show featuring robots capable of walking, talking, dancing, and singing. Additionally, the eagerly awaited drone race was another eye-catching event on the festival’s agenda. On the initial day of the fest, over 10,000 students hailing from educational institutions such as IITS, NITs, and from several international countries, including Malaysia and Cambodia, participated.