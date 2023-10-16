Israel–Hamas war: US alerts its citizen in TN

CHENNAI: In view of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas controlled Gaza and USA's support to Israel, the US consulate in Chennai has issued alert to its citizens in TN about a possible gathering of people belonging to a Muslim outfit in front of Ice house mosque on Tuesday to protest against US policies in the Middle east.



The communication from the consulate has asked the US citizen to avoid area during the demonstration and expect heightened security. The Ice House Mosque located nearly three kilometers east of the U.S.Consulate General at Gemini Circle.

The said protest is expected to begin at 4 pm at the Ice House Mosque. The alert further asked US people to keep a low profile and asked them to be aware of their surroundings and advised them to monitor local media.

The US consulate asked their citizens to not draw attention to themselves and keep a low profile in public besides reviewing their personal security plans. According to the Chennai police, a Muslim outfit had sought permission for holding a protest against Israel near the Ice House mosque on Tuesday. "But, the permission has not been granted yet, " an officer said on Monday night.

If the permission is granted to the outfit by the city police HQ, enough protection will be provided at the protest venue. If the outfit members gather at the venue to protest without permission, they will be arrested, the officer added.