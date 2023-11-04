Is Tambaram corpn prepared for rains?

CHENNAI: The monsoon season is in, and with it comes the fear and anxiety of flooded streets, overflowing sewage, stagnated rainwater mixing with drainage, and potholes. While residents in the Tambaram Corporation are no strangers to all these issues, officials are confident of dry streets and zero flooding during the monsoon season this year.

But residents don’t feel reassured, as there haven’t been many development and maintenance by the corporation to control flooding.

Every year, during the monsoon season, there’s water stagnation in most streets in areas like Peerkankaranai, Selaiyur, CTO Colony, Irumbuliyur, Tambaram, Chitlapakkam, Pammal and Anagaputhur. After the Tambaram corporation was formed, residents believed that their neighbourhoods would finally get storm water drains and underground drainage facilities. But lack of development in infrastructure has been one of the biggest drawbacks of the Tambaram area.

Most areas in Tambaram do not have proper drainage facilities. Shankar, leader of the opposition party of the Tambaram corporation, said, “The situation is really bad in Selaiyur. No work has been done by the corporation in the last few years. The worst affected are the 65th and 66th wards of the Tambaram corporation as even the roads are not laid properly.”

He pointed to Srinivasan Nagar, Maruthi Avenue, Ponniamman Street, and Ambedkar Nagar, which have 1,000 households no drainage facility. “There are SWDs but those are blocked and even for a drizzle or intermittent showers, the roads flood,” rued Shankar.

Most drainage systems even in Kadaperi, Madambakkam and Chitlapakkam have been clogged for a long time, and not linked properly, lament residents. Vishwanathan, an activist from Chitlapakkam, stated, “The corporation staff have started to clean the SWDs in our area but still Naseeb Avenue, Abraham Lincoln Street and Jawahar Street cannot escape flooding during the monsoon, as the carrying capacity of the SWD is too low. Even if it rains for an hour, the drainage overflows to the street, mixes with stagnated rainwater and remains there for days.”





Residents also added that the corporation was delaying the works for SWD and road repair even after the tender was released by the government. “It takes up to one year for the corporation to start the work after the tender is released. Why the delay?” fumes a resident.



A few years ago special officer Amudha visited Tambaram and planned for a drainage project by linking the water to the Mudichur big lake. “The work began at an estimate of Rs 14 core. Though almost 90% of the work is complete, it remains unfinished for the past few years,” the residents added.

Despite such grievances and legitimate cause to worry, officials of the Tambaram corporation claim that preparations for the upcoming monsoon have been going on well. “There will be no flooding this year. Two months back, Tambaram was flooded when it rained for few hours, but we cleaned up all the SWDs. Several new SWDs were also constructed. So this time the situation will be under control,” said a senior official.

Commissioner R Alagumeena, Tambaram Corporation, concurred and added: “We’ve placed motors in all places where the water is likely to get stagnated. There will not be any flooding this year, and vehicle movement will not be affected. Soon, we’ll arrange a meeting will all zonal representatives and instruct them to stay alert throughout the monsoon. A discussion on the protocol to be followed during emergencies will also be done.”