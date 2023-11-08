Is GCC prepared for the monsoon?

CHENNAI: Many hitherto flood-prone areas did not have water-logging during the recent rain in the city, as the local body had pumped out the stagnated rainwater within an hour.

However, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) faces various challenges for the next two months including prevention of silt accumulation and pump failure.

That’s why the civic body has prepared flood charts on water-logging areas, damaged roads, and storm water drains (SWDs) that require immediate attention. Recently, the city received active spells during the northeast monsoon in which Alandur-Velachery recorded 7 cm of rainfall within a short span which led to water stagnation and affected traffic during the peak hours.

The waterlogging on Five Furlong Road was caused by the discharge of excess rainwater from the Madras Race Club causing traffic chaos at Velachery, Guindy and Alandur.

“Almost 99% of historically water-logged areas including Prakasam Road, Velachery AGS and Madipakkam did not witness water stagnation during the recent rains. The few complaints we received were cleared within a short while. But considering the need to be alert till the northeast monsoon ends, officials are instructed to update the places of inundation based on actual stagnation during the southwest monsoon this year,” explained Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan to DT Next.

File photo of flooded areas after the recent rains in the city

Issues during the recent rains were mostly due to uncoordinated discharge from the Race Club, and supply failure of power pump for 2 hours at Angalamman Street in Ambattur. So, additional power pump was put up based on the public request.

ities are directed to keep adequate pumps, especially near schools, damaged roads, bus stands, etc., as ongoing Metro Rail works could lead to water stagnation.

However, residents of flood-prone areas like Velachery are worried of history repeating itself. “For over two years, we’ve been experiencing water-logging and unable to step out of the house. It takes at least 2-3 days for the water to drain but the civic body does not take any action. In November and December, the city might experience heavy rainfall and we’re scared that the entire street would be flooded,” said N Shanmugam, secretary of Venus Colony Residents Welfare Association in Velachery.

The civic body has rented 15-20 tractors with suction machines that help to pump out the excess rainwater for the next two months. If the installed motor pumps are not functional, tractors will be an immediate replacement to speed up the work. In the worst case scenario, the civic body will take the help of fishermen to rescue residents.

“To ensure free flow into the water bodies, the Water Resources Department has been asked to clear fresh accumulation of water hyacinth behind the Central Railway Station in coordination with railways,” pointed out Radhakrishnan.

Additionally, he has instructed officials to get the list of areas that have roads with potholes, and require surface repair and patchwork — starting from high volume traffic to low, it would be done through jet patchers. “Areas where newly-laid roads have prevented the flow of water should be monitored and there should be no water-logging in the next spell,” he stated.

As the empty plots in residential areas within corporation limits have turned into dumping grounds, it becomes a perfect place for excess rainwater to stagnate during the monsoon season. The corporation had issued notice to the owners of vacant plots and abandoned homes to remove the waste and water in the site, which have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes in the city.

“Through the notice given to owners, we’ve directed the Corporation staff to drain the vacant plots. The city is yet to witness widespread rainfall during the northeast monsoon. The corporation would identify the flood-prone areas on priority basis,” Radhakrishnan added.