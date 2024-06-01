Irked by frequent power cuts at night, Guduvanchery residents protest outside EB office

CHENNAI: Angry over frequent power cuts, especially at night hours that is making life difficult as the summer is at its peak, the residents of Perumanttunallur in Guduvanchery staged a protest in front of the Tangedco office on Friday night.

There are about 500 people living in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Perumanttunallur. For the last few days, the residents have been experiencing frequent power cuts at night.

According to the Daily Thanthi report, the power supply was cut at 9 pm on Friday night. The residents contacted the local Tangedco office, but there was no proper response from the officials.

Enraged by this, more than 50 people belonging to the area besieged the Tangedco office in Guduvanchery and were engaged in a heated argument with the officials there.

After receiving information about this, a team of police officials from the local station went there and held talks with the protesting public. The officials from the utility promised to restore power supply to the area within an hour.

Following that, the residents gave up their protest and dispersed.