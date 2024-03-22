IPL 2024: CMRL to operate trains on Fri between 11PM to 1AM due to IPL match

CHENNAI: Owing to Indian Premier League (IPL)cricket match at Chepauk Stadium, on Friday, the Chennai Metro trains will operate beyond 11 PM till 1 AM.

Due to heavy rush of commuters late in the night after normal operating hours, CMRL has made arrangements at Government Estate Metro and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro ticketing counters for issue of only single journey tickets of flat fare Rs 50 that can be used to to exit at any station in the metro network.

The statement from CMRL further stated that as there is usually network congestion at the stadium and surrounding areas due to large crowds due to which it would be difficult to buy online tickets while being in the stadium.

Also, after the match, the rush at Government Estate/Central metro stations would be very high and may result in long waits in the queues for purchase of tickets.

"Therefore, commuters are advised to buy their metro tickets in advance for return /round trip (to & fro) either online (CMRL mobile App, Paytm app, Phonepe app,WhatsApp, ONDC etc.) or at the ticket counters at any of the stations before going to the stadium," added the statement.