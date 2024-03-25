IPL 2024: CMRL, MTC to operate additional services for match on Tuesday

CHENNAI: Owing to the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai on Tuesday, the Chennai Metro trains will operate services for additional hours, from 11 pm till 1 am.

Also, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) too will operate additional services from key bus stands, in close proximity to the stadium to various areas of the city.

As per CMRL press note, arrangements are made at Government Estate Metro station and Central Metro station ticketing counters for issue of only single journey tickets at the fare of Rs 40 from Estate station and Rs 50 from Central station that can be used to exit at any station in the Metro network.

"After 11 pm, train services will start only from Estate station towards Central station. Passengers can interchange to the green line (towards Anna Nagar, Koyambedu) at Central Metro station only," stated the press note.

Meanwhile, due to network issue inside the stadium and beeline at the ticket counters of the station, CMRL has directed passengers to book Metro tickets in advance for return / round trip (to & fro) either online (CMRL mobile App, Paytm app, Phonepe app, WhatsApp, ONDC etc.) or at the ticket counters at any of the stations before going to the stadium.

Meanwhile MTC has communicated that match viewers can ride in MTC buses for free by showing the match ticket to the bus conductor.

As per MTC press note, from Anna Square bus stand, the buses for three hours after the match will ply to areas like Adyar, Mandaveli, Kotturpuram, Thiruvanmiyur, Injambakkam, Kovalam, Perumbakkam, Kelambakkam and Kannagi Nagar.

From Madras University bus stand, the buses will ply to areas like the Parry's corner, beach station, Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Ennore, Minjur.

Also, buses will ply to areas like Madipakkam, Pallikaranai, Guindy, Airport, Tambaram and Medavakkam from the Omandurar Medical college and hospital, Anna Salai.

Also, within 500 meters, shuttle service will be operated from Anna statue to MAC Stadium.