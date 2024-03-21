IPL 2024: 4 special passenger trains announced, check here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Thursday announced that in view of Indian Premier League 2024 matches to be held at M A Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk, Passenger Specials will run between Velachery – Chintadripet - Velachery (after the completion of the match).

Velachery – Chintadripet – Velachery passenger special train will run on 22nd - 26th March, a Southern Railway press release said.

There will be two passenger special trains between Velachery to Chintadripet and two passenger special trains between Chintadripet to Velachery.

The first passenger special train from Velachery will start at 22:40 and arrives Chintadripet at 23:15.

The train will arrive Chepauk at 23:08.

The second train in the same route starts at 23:05 from Velachery and reached Chintadripet at 23:40.

The train will arrive Chepauk at 23:33.

The first passenger special train from Chintadripet to Velachery starts at 23:20 from Chintadripet and reaches Velachery at 00:05.

The train will arrive Chepauk at 23:30. The second train in the same route starts from Chintadripet at 23:45 and reaches Velachery at 00:30.

The train will arrive Chepauk at 23:55, the press release added.