Intruders target flooded building, loot 61 sovereigns

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders looted 61 sovereigns of gold ornaments from six houses in an apartment that was flooded in Varadharajapuram.

The police said an apartment in Varadharajapuram got flooded during the rain due to cyclone Michaung, on Sunday. There are 17 houses in the apartment, according to the police.

The families living on the ground floor moved to their relatives’ house when the water began to enter during the rain. On Saturday, the families returned to the apartment as the flood water started draining.

Sarath Kumar, who returned on Saturday morning, found the main door of his house broken, and 17 sovereign gold ornaments were missing from his house along with Rs 2 lakh cash.

Later, the other residents, Kannan and Arun, noticed that their houses were also broken. The intruders had stolen 15 sovereign gold ornaments from each of their houses. The intruders had also broken the houses of two other residents, Karthick and Vijayalakshmi, and had looted seven sovereign gold ornaments from each of their houses.

The residents filed a complaint with the Somangalam police station and the police registered a case and searched for the intruders who targeted the flooded houses and decamped with the valuables.