Intruders loot 60 sovereigns of jewels from Uthiramerur house

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders decamped with 60 sovereign gold ornaments from a house in Uthiramerur on Thursday. Police said Pandurangan (60) of L. Endathur near Uthiramerur was a farmer.

Recently Pandurangan who became ill was staying and getting treatments from his daughter’s house at Thanjavur while his wife Saraswathi was alone in L.Endathur.

On Wednesday night she locked the door and was sleeping inside the room.

On Thursday morning when Saraswathi woke up, she was shocked to see the front door was broken and 60 sovereign gold ornaments and silver items which were kept inside the locker were missing.

Soon the Uthiramerur police were informed who registered a case and search is on to nab the intruders.