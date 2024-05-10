Intruders loot 20 sovereign gold from jewellery shop by drilling manhole in East Tambaram

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders looted 20 sovereign gold ornaments from a jewellery shop by drilling a man hole on the wall in Tambaram on Friday.

Paresh Jewellery shop has been situated on Camp Road in East Tambaram for the past 30 years.

The shop owner Manoj Thursday asked all the staff to report for duty a bit earlier on Friday following Akshaya Tritiya and then after closing the accounts Manoj locked the shop and went home.

On Friday around 8 AM when Manoj opened the shop, he found that all the items were scattered inside the shop.

Further Manoj found that intruders had drilled a hole for about 1.5 feet diametre in the wall of the restroom at the backside of the shop.

Soon on information the Selaiyur police team visited the spot and when browsed the CCTV footage the police found a man entered the shop through the man hole at around 1 am and took away the jewels.

Police said that the man had looted 20 sovereign gold ornaments and 20 kgs of silver from the shop and he could not break the safety locker which was inside so he only took away the jewels that were kept for display.

The police have registered a case and are investigating to nab the people behind the robbery.

It is noted that a few years ago intruders drilled a manhole and looted the jewels from the same shop.