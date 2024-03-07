Int'l Ayyavazhi Service Foundation hails Guv Ravi speech on Ayya Vaikundar

CHENNAI: International Ayyavazhi Service Foundation (IASF) on Thursday congratulated Governor RN Ravi for explaining Ayya Vaikundar's history with evidence on his 192nd Avatar Day event held at Raj Bhavan.



Earlier, many political parties including Balaprajapathi Adigalar, the chief guru of Ayya Vaikundar Thalaimai Pathi in Swamythoppu, Kanniyakumari district condemned Governor Ravi for his remarks against the 19th century social reformer Ayya Vaikundar.

Governor Ravi said the Ayya Vaikundar, was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu to prevent the destruction of Sanatana Dharma and the evangelization of the public by the British rulers.