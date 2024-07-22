Interpreting texts from Nalavenba and Thirukkural through Bharatanatyam

CHENNAI: Bharatanatyam has expanded far and wide over time. Artistes have increasingly embraced contemporary concepts in their performances. Tamizh Ilakkiyamum Bharathamum is a unique concept that combines ancient Tamil literature and Bharatanatyam conceptualised and choreographed by Bharatanatyam exponent Vidya Bhavani Suresh.

The second edition of Tamizh Ilakkiyamum Bharathamum highlights Tamil texts Nalavenba and Thirukkural. Continuing the legacy, Mahitha Suresh, the daughter and disciple of Vidya Bhavani Suresh, who has been learning Bharatanatyam for over two decades, will be taking centre stage. “The major challenge was to convey the entire concept through steps and expressions. Deeply understanding the meaning of each piece and effectively communicating it through the dance form was quite strenuous,” Mahitha shares.

The performance will feature four kurals from Thirukkural and a segment from Nalavenba, where Nalan yearns for Damayanti. Nalavenba is an ancient Tamil text that celebrates the story of King Nalan and Queen Damayanti. “The story focuses on the male protagonist’s love, which is quite different from the usual narrative where the woman yearns for the man’s love. In this piece, we highlight the supreme qualities of the woman. This presentation incorporates dramatic elements and a taut narration, making it a delight for viewers,” explains the dancer.

“This is a solo performance where I have to depict the male, female, and a bird through abhinaya and mudras. During the practice sessions, this was quite laborious. Bringing out the emotions of Nalan, Damayanti, and the swan was mentally exhausting, but now I have fallen in love with the piece. It has been a unique and enriching learning experience,” reflects Mahitha, who is also an auditor by profession.

Thirukkural is hardly seen in Bharatanatyam. Another speciality of this piece is that the background score is drawn from the varisais – music lessons of Carnatic music. “We have selected four kurals including Theeyinar sutta pun ullarum naavinar sutta vadu and Agara muthala ezhuthellam aadhi bhagavan muthattre ulagu, among others, showcasing various moral values. Thirukkural can be conveyed through narrations but Nalavenba required a lot of emotions and interpretations. So, this was a bigger challenge than Thirukkural,” she shares.

Mahitha took a break from dance to fit into the corporate world, but she finds immense satisfaction and personal achievement in her art. “I am a dancing auditor,” she laughs. Balancing her profession and passion was quite a challenge, as she practised after working hours, often staying up late into the night. Despite the hectic schedule, the joy of dance continues to enrich her life and fuels her commitment to both her career and her art.

“In future, I wish to experiment with Thirumurugatru Padai, which has a lot of space left for the dancer’s interpretation. I want to perform across the country,” she shares. Talking about what the audience can expect from her upcoming performance, she adds, “The audience will witness something that they have not watched before in their life.”

The second edition of Tamizh Ilakkiyamum Bharathamum will be performed at Brahma Gana Sabha’s Aadi Dance Festival 2024 at Narada Gana Sabha, today at 7.15 pm.