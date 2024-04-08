International meet focuses on blindness-causing disorders

CHENNAI: The Director of Medical Education and Research Dr J Sangumani inaugurated the 14th edition of International Retinal Congress-Reticon 2024 in the city on Sunday.

The conference organised by the retina department of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, shed light on cutting-edge techniques, technologies, and methodologies for addressing vitreoretinal disorders, an important cause of blindness in India.

Vitreoretinal diseases are conditions that affect the retina, the light-sensitive layer in the back of the eye, and vitreous, a clear gel that fills the space between the lens in the front of the eye and the retina. Floaters, eye flashes and sudden onset of blurry vision are the most common symptoms that can indicate a retinal problem.

Some of the main vitreoretinal disorders are diabetic retinopathy, retinal degeneration, which involves the degeneration of the retina due to the death of its cells and macular degeneration, which is a condition in which the cells of the macula, the most sensitive part of the retina. The deterioration of the macular hole, a hole in the macula and retinal detachment, a condition where the retina is torn and is pulled away from the back of the eye, are also some vitreoretinal disorders.

Dr Ashar Agarwal, vitreo retinal surgeon, and chief business officer, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, said, “Vitreoretinal disorders present formidable challenges to vision health, impacting millions worldwide. The conference brings together experts and professionals in this field and fosters an environment for the exchange of knowledge, sharing of best practices, and exploration of innovative approaches in diagnosing and treating these diseases.”