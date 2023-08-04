International conference on millets in Chennai from Sunday

CHENNAI: As the United Nations has announced that 2023 is the International Year of Millets, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) is organising an International Conference titled 'Mighty Millets for Food, Nutritional and Health Security' from August 6 to August 8 in Chennai.



The organisation has invited renowned international and national scientists, thought leaders, policymakers, NGO and CSO representatives, value chain actors and representatives of farming communities to participate and discuss the contribution of millets and its potential links to food, nutrition and health security.

The stakeholders will deliberate on the latest research, development and innovations around millets. Apart from technical sessions, MSSRF is organising millet exhibition, Jamsetji Tata NVA Fellowship programme for Millets Farmers and Innovators, workshop on cultivating creativity, public forum on 'One Health for All', Prof C Gopalan Endowment Lecture, Mina Swaminathan Media Fellows Program and Millet Chefs' Café.

"The conference will explore strategies for motivating stakeholders to increase production, improve quality of millets; enhance value chain with appropriate marketing initiatives; and increase investment in research and development, " chairperson of MSSRF Soumya Swaminathan and others told press.

MSSRF expects more than 1,000 participation through online and offline. "Public Forums and exhibition stalls cater to interaction with a wider spectrum of communities interested in millets, " they added.