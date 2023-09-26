International Clown Festival brings laughter to Chennai

CHENNAI: The city is about to witness an extraordinary event that promises to light up Chennai with laughter and entertainment. The International Clown Festival is back, and it’s not just any festival - it’s a celebration of the art of clowning, showcasing award-winning professional clowns from around the world.

From September 30 to October 2, the Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall at Lady Andal School premises will transform into a haven of hilarity. Daily shows at 3 pm and 7 pm will ensure that people of all ages get to experience the magic.

What sets this festival apart is the stellar lineup of clowns who are primed to “tickle the audience’s funny bones.” These aren’t your typical clowns; they are skilled performers, each possessing a unique style and a bag of tricks that guarantee a side-splitting experience. Juggling, comedy, music, and 100 minutes of non-stop laughter are on the menu.

At the helm of this event is Martin Flubber D’Souza, an internationally acclaimed clown. With performances spanning seven countries and appearances on some of the world’s grandest stages, Martin is a true luminary in the world of clowning.

As a former Vice President of the World Clown Association and a recipient of the prestigious International Clown of the Year award, he knows what it takes to make people laugh.

“Clowning is much more than just the makeup and costumes; it takes skill and practice that many of the professional clowns rehearsing for the festival now have honed over the years. We only hope that our clown characters can bring as much happiness and joy to your lives as they do in ours,” shares Martin Flubber D’Souza, popularly known as his clown character Flubber.

The International Clown Festival isn’t just a local affair; it’s a melting pot of clowning talent from around the world. Clowns from the USA, Canada, Singapore, Japan, and, India, will be coming to Chennai to showcase the timeless art of clowning.