International book fair: 365 MoUs signed for translation in both Indian & foreign languages

CHENNAI: The three-day international book fair concluded this year with the signing of 365 MoUs for translation works in both Indian and foreign languages.



Further, 58 Tamil books are to be translated into 15 Indian and other foreign languages.

Overall, 752 MoUs have been signed at CIBF held on behalf of the school education department. The Chennai International Book Fair (CIBF) was held between January 16 to 18 at the Nandambakkam trade centre with participation of creators and publishers from 39 countries.

Publishers, creators, literary agents from 39 countries and 10 State publishers from India participated in CIBF. For this, 80 halls were set up separately for them.

The publishers were from countries such as; Malaysia, Canada, Indonesia, Spain, Germany, Turkey, France, Russia, Finland, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Lebanon, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Latvia, Senegal, Serbia, Brazil, Myanmar, Albania, Tanzania, New Zealand, Armenia, Georgia, Portugal, Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland, Philippines, Egypt and Iran.

Incidentally, for the translation works, the Tamil Nadu government also provides financial support called Tamil translation grants to the books selected for translation from Tamil to international languages and Indian languages, helping in marketing and bringing them to libraries.

"Various literary events and talks took place in the book fair. International publishers shared the new changes and challenges related to the international publishing industry, "stated the department press note.

The event saw the presence of Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, TM Anbarasan, Minister of Health, M Subramaniam, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Affairs Corporation, Dindigul I Leoni among others.