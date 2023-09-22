Intermittent spells might disrupt normal life in Chennai for next few days

CHENNAI: The intermittent rain in the wee hours is likely to disrupt normal life of Chennaites for the next few days due to the cyclonic circulation formed over the. As the southwest monsoon has been active in Tamil Nadu, the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) predicted heavy rains for 14 districts.

The rest of the state expected to receive light to moderate rain.

For the past few days, residents of Chennai and suburbs woke up to pleasant weather.

However, it has impacted the normal life for the officer goers, school and college students. The overnight spells led to puddles of water on the road and the ongoing underground maintenance work carried out by the local body causes inconvenience to the public.

A cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area and neighborhood at 4.5 km above mean sea level. The city and suburbs are likely to receive moderate rain at night in the coming days.

However, the maximum temperature is expected to soar in the daytime and would record around 35 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations for the next two days.

Residents would get respite from humidity as the mercury level is likely to drop in the evening hours due to rain.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation, several districts of Tamil Nadu – Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Tirupathur, Krishnagiri, Erode, Nilgiris, and Coimbatore is likely to experience heavy rain along with lightning and thunderstorm.

The center has issued yellow warning for these districts for the next two to three days.

In the last 24 hours, south and western ghats districts of TN witnessed intense spells. Of which, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Kanyakumari with 11 cm. Followed by Madurai and Dindigul 9 cm rainfall each, and Dharmapuri received 7 cm.