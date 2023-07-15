Insurance ex-agent forges customer’s signature, siphons off Rs 2.5 crore

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a former agent of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), who allegedly cheated a customer of Rs 2.5 crore by forging documents and usurping money in the pretext of paying premium amount. The complainant, S Manoharan of T Nagar, said he had been paying the premium since 2013 to the accused, T Ravindran (50), a former LIC agent.

Taking advantage of the COVID lockdown situation in 2020, Ravindran told Manoharan to transfer the insurance premium and loan interest amount to his personal bank account. Ravindran then forged fake LIC receipts, changed the account owner’s details in the premium and withdrew Rs 2.54 crore by forging Manoharan’s signature, police investigations revealed. On Thursday, a team from entrustment document fraud (EDF) wing of Central Crime Branch arrested Ravindran from his apartment in Velachery. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.