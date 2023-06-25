Institute of Robotic Surgery launched at private hospital

CHENNAI: The city witnessed a significant milestone in medical technology as the Institute of Robotic Surgery was inaugurated at a private hospital here on Saturday.

The launch introduces the state-of-the-art 4th Generation da Vinci Robotic System, enabling advanced robotic surgeries with exceptional precision.

Kauvery Hospital announced the launch of the Kauvery Institute of Robotic Surgeries which also marks the first-ever Robotic Surgery Program for Kidney Transplant in the state. The initiative will help in providing advanced surgical treatments by making use of cutting-edge robotic technology with the expertise of surgeons in the field of Gastro Enterology, Hepato- Pancreato- Biliary Surgery, Urology, Oncology, Cardio Thoracic Surgery and in transplant, particularly Kidney Transplantation and Live Liver Donor operations.

Speaking at the launch, Professor V Kamakoti, Director IIT Madras said, “Innovations in sectors like healthcare plays a vital role in saving lives. The fusion of engineering and medical expertise creates pathways for exceptional solutions, such as robotic surgeries.”

“Embracing robotic technology in our surgical practices is a revolution for achieving excellent outcomes in complex surgeries. The increased range of movements provided by robotic arms ensures precise and safe surgeries as compared to human arms, “ says Dr Swaminadhan Sambandam, Lead of Multi Organ Transplant, Kauvery Group of Hospitals.