Install ticket vending machines near platforms, station in Egmore: Passengers

CHENNAI: After the Southern Railway shifted the ticket counter to EVK Sampath Road in May as part of the redevelopment works, passengers have been struggling to reach the new counter as it’s located away from the platform and railway station.

They demand for an automatic ticket vending machine (ATVM) near the platforms or the station. Persons with disabilities, pregnant women, mothers with newborns and also senior citizens have to walk a long way to get to the ticket counter. During non-peak hours, it gets more chaotic and cumbersome.

M Murugan, a person with disability, was half-way to the location of the old counter when he came to know it was shifted to the other side. “I came from Pulianthope and was travelling to Mambalam. I wasn’t aware that the counter had shifted. I had to go back again to the other side to buy my ticket,” lamented Murugan.

Passengers demanded a few ATVM machines near the platform to enable commuters to buy the tickets themselves. Lakshmi K, a commuter travelling to Tambaram, said, “Upon reaching here, I came to know that the ticket counter was shifted. It would be easier if there is at least one or two ATVM near the platforms. Going back and getting the ticket is also risky as we could miss the train from Tambaram to Tindivanam.”

When contacted, an official attached to the Chennai division of Southern Railway told DT Next necessary steps would be taken to install ATVMs.