Inmate attempts suicide inside Puzhal prison

CHENNAI: An inmate of Puzhal prison allegedly attempted to end life by swallowing grinded sleeping pills and broken glass pieces.

The prisoner, identified as ‘Paambu’ Nagaraj, 38, has been admitted to Stanley government hospital for further treatment, police said. According to police, Nagaraj has been in Puzhal prison as a convict since June 2022.

As he was found using contraband inside the prison, regular facilities inside the prison was suspended for him for three months and he had been lodged in a cellular jail.

He reportedly told the jail staff that he had swallowed grinded sleeping pills and broken glass pieces. Based on this information, the prison staff rushed Nagaraj to Stanley medical college for treatment.